Vehicle found near Port Angeles belongs to missing Nevada man

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Authorities say an abandoned vehicle found on a road just east of Port Angeles Friday night belongs to a man reported missing in Nevada.

Family members of 24-year-old Sage Hunter Greigo-Long, who lives in Fallon, Nevada, reported him missing about an hour before deputies found his 2001 Dodge Durango.

Officers discovered the SUV around 8:15 p.m., after reports it was parked off the roadway, just east of the C’est Si Bon Restaurant, on Deer Park Loop near U.S. 101, about 18 miles east of Port Angeles.

Clallam County deputies report there was no sign of the missing man at the scene.

Investigators say Greigo-Long was last seen leaving his home in Nevada, about 36 hours before the Durango was found here in Washington state.

Authorities say it’s presumed he was on his way to work.

Deputies say it’s unclear why the missing man would be visiting Washington state.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office release a photo of Greigo-Long.

The missing man is a white male, 6’ 3”, approximately 160 lbs., with long brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Investigators say Sage Hunter Greigo-Long legally changed his name in 2021.

His previous name was Sage R. Cammack.

