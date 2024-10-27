Vandals cause service disruptions for Comcast customers in South King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Some Xfinity and Comcast customers around South King County have no internet service after vandals cut service lines.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Xfinity and Comcast customers in South King County lost service after two Comcast cable lines were vandalized.

Comcast responded to the outage and crews were onsite to survey the damage.

Comcast requested traffic control help from local police to begin to repair the damage.

Crews have continued to work on fixing the damage and Comcast estimates to have service back up and running by midnight.

There is currently no information on whether the police is investigating.

