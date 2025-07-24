Vancouver, WA police arrest known sex offender for alleged rape of 12-year-old girl

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and is believed to have assaulted numerous victims between the ages of 11 to 17, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a release.
Suliaman Abdul-Hadi was arrested on July 18, and police say he is a level three sex offender who authorities were monitoring on GPS.
VPD says he allegedly provided alcohol to the 12-year-old girl on July 11 and proceeded to have sexual relations with her.
On July 18, officers used an Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS), executed a search warrant at Abdul-Hadi’s home, and when confronted by officers, he tried to flee, VPD said.
Bodycam posted by police shows officers deploying a K9 unit and arresting Abdul-Hadi in his backyard.
He was booked into the Clark County Jail for:
- Rape of a Child II
- Rape of a Child III
- Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes
- Supplying Liquor to Minors
- Disorderly Co
- nduct
- Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Police ask anyone who may have had contact with Abdul-Hadi or has information on any children with whom he has been in contact, to contact Detective LeAnn Cone at leann.cone@cityofvancouver.us or Sgt. Zachary Ripp at zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us.
On July 11, 2025, VPD officers responded to an area hospital after a 12-year-old had been provided alcohol by an adult male, who then had sexual relations with her. Investigators learned… pic.twitter.com/4fpqPOkOZY
