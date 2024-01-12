UW star receiver Rome Odunze declaring for NFL Draft

SEATTLE — University of Washington star wide receiver Rome Odunze is declaring for the NFL Draft, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Odunze opted to stay at UW in 2023 to boost his draft stock, a decision that likely pay off by draft day after his 1677-yard/14-touchdown final season as a Husky. He’ll now leave for the NFL with on year of college eligibility left.

“I think this has been something that’s been brewing for a long time,” he told ESPN on Friday. “Not just the last week or so, I wanted to do whatever I could this season and give it one last ride.”

Many rankings have the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher as a top-three wide receiver in this draft class, citing his elite physicality and refined route running.

Odunze is the fourth Husky to declare for the draft this week, following fellow receiver Jalen McMillan, left tackle Troy Fautanu, and edge rusher Bralen Trice. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is expected to declare soon as well.

