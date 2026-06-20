UW to launch new AI minor as universities scramble to meet workforce demand

The University of Washington (UW) is looking to keep students on the cutting edge of technology as artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries across the board.

UW is set to launch a new interdisciplinary AI minor in spring 2027, according to GeekWire.

The minor would require students to take classes covering AI ethics and technical foundations, complete an AI project, and select from various AI electives.

GeekWire noted the program is co-led by an anthropologist and a computer scientist, signaling the minor’s reach beyond traditional tech students.

The engineering school currently offers an AI and machine learning certificate at the master’s level, along with several other related AI programs, but the new minor would open the door to students across more departments.

“Allen School researchers are at the forefront of exciting developments in AI spanning machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, robotics, and more,” the Paul G. Allen School’s website stated.

UW isn’t the only university rushing to add AI programs. The New York Times reported there are at least 74 AI majors and 89 minors offered throughout the U.S.

AI expansion met with criticism in Seattle

But while UW is joining those rising to meet artificial intelligence, critics in Seattle worry about the strain new data centers could have on the environment and electricity bills.

Four companies originally approached Seattle City Light in April about building five new data centers, which would have roughly consumed one-third of the city’s average daily electricity use. In response, the Seattle City Council placed a temporary freeze on new data center siting while the city conducts impact studies.

“The passing of today’s moratorium does not stop AI or data centers. It does, however, pause to hold those accountable in the development of data centers, while understanding the long-lasting impact on people and land,” Seattle City Council member Debora Juarez stated.

Seattle currently hosts about 30 data centers, most of which are relatively small.

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group