2 suspects sought after $1,500 espresso machine theft, string of WA thefts

Two suspects, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s, are sought by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) for a series of alleged retail thefts that total thousands of dollars.

On May 6, an espresso machine worth roughly $1,500 was stolen from a Best Buy in Silverdale, with surveillance camera footage capturing a woman walking out of the store with the item in her cart, KCSO announced.

Surveillance footage captures woman wheeling an espresso machine out of the store

The woman is believed to be 30 to 40 years old with red or auburn hair, an average height, and a slim build.

The male suspect is pictured carrying another item in his hand and what appears to be a receipt. The man is described as being in his 60s or 70s with gray hair, an average height, and a slim build.

A red four-door Ford sedan has been linked to the retail thefts as well, also including an unidentified object attached to the roof.

Investigators believe that the same two individuals are also responsible for similar thefts as of late at stores in Tacoma, Federal Way, Puyallup, and Olympia.

Both suspects are wanted for questioning by KCSO.

The sheriff’s office noted that if anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about these incidents to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and refer to case number KC26-00722 in the message.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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