Kitsap County deputies looking for pair of retail thieves

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man and a woman in connection with a series of retail thefts.

Deputies say the pair is wanted for questioning after an espresso machine worth nearly $1,500 was stolen from the Best Buy in Silverdale in early May.

Investigators believe the same individuals are also responsible for recent thefts at stores in Tacoma, Federal Way, Puyallup, and Olympia.

Deputies believe the woman is around 30 to 40 years old, with red or auburn hair, of average height, and slim build, while the man is likely in his 60s or 70s, with gray hair, of average height, and slim build.

The sheriff’s office also included a photo and a description of a vehicle linked to the suspects, a red four-door Ford with an unidentified object attached to the roof.

If you recognize these individuals or have any information about these incidents, please email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and refer to case number KC26-00722.

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