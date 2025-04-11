UW sorority house struck by stray bullet, suspects sought

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that happened at University of Washington’s Greek Row.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. on Friday near the cross streets of NE 47th Street and 19th Ave. NE.

When police arrived, they found the person who called 911. He was uninjured.

The man told officers that he interrupted car prowlers targeting his vehicle, and during the confrontation, the suspects tried to shoot but their weapons jammed.

The suspects ran off, circled the block and fired off multiple shots. Still, thankfully, the victim was not injured.

A stray bullet hit a second-story window of a nearby sorority house. No one in the house was injured,

KIRO 7 is working to learn which building was hit and has a photographer en route to the scene.

Police have not located the suspects.

If you have any information, call the SPD violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000 and reference incident #25-96214





