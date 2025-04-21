UW College of Arts and Sciences to make immediate 5% cuts

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The University of Washington (UW) is demanding the UW College of Arts and Sciences to make immediate cuts, as reported by The Daily UW in an op-ed Monday.

According to the student newspaper, Dean Dianne Harris announced immediate 5% cuts on top of previously planned 7% cuts. Additionally, the 5% cuts must be achieved by June 30. The media outlet explained that UW is planning to lay off staff across departments, which the newspaper believes could threaten the school’s mission to expand education and research.

“The college has provided no evidence regarding how these cuts will affect students’ academic success or faculty members’ ability to teach and research,” The Daily UW wrote. “Its plan to centralize staff services seems focused on addressing only one goal: to cut the budget.”

Other ways to manage cuts without impacting UW College of Arts and Sciences

Other options, the media outlet shared in its op-ed, include pausing construction on the chemistry building, cutting salaries for administrators and faculty, and allowing departments to come up with alternative funding.

“The college’s current plan doesn’t just cut 5% from its budget,” The Daily UW wrote. “It shrinks its mission and shortchanges its values.”

According to the UW’s website, there are 17,870 Arts and Sciences students as of Autumn 2023 and 909 academic and research faculty, as of April 2023.

