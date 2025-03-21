USS Nimitz departs Bremerton to conduct routine operations

BREMERTON, Wash. — The U.S. Navy announced that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier left Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton on Friday morning to conduct routine operations, according to Lt. Commander Tim Pietrack.

The Navy says the carrier will be serving in the Indo-Pacific region.

Lt. Commander Pietrack highlights the USS Nimitz is in its 50th year of service and the carrier is,“...demonstrating the power of teamwork and cooperation in maintaining maritime stability and global security.”

The USS Nimitz is set to be decommissioned next year before a proposed plan to make way for the new USS JFK in 2029, according to the U.S. Navy.

