USPS offers $150,000 reward for suspect who robbed Edmonds mail carrier

EDMONDS, Wash. — A reward of up to $150,000 is offered in finding the person who robbed a mail carrier in Edmonds in January.

The United States Postal Inspection Services hopes the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman.

The robbery was caught on a doorbell camera showing a car pulling up in front of a postal truck and stopping on 179th Southwest between 72nd and 73rd Avenue West in Edmonds.

The carrier honks, then the suspect gets out of his car and points a gun at the carrier.

Edmonds Police say the robber took the mail key from the carrier and can now access mailboxes in the 98026 and 98020 zip codes.

The key gives access to community mailboxes and standalone blue drop boxes.

“The suspect will be able to get multiple pieces of mail all at once,” said Edmonds PD Commander Josh McClure. “The keys that were taken unlock the big blue boxes that people would drop stuff off in, and then also community style boxes where if you’re in a private neighborhood or an apartment complex, these keys would access those types of boxes.”

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5′10″ and 150 pounds with dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue disposable surgical mask and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident and the suspect is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Say “law enforcement” when you’re prompted and reference the case number – 4229160.

