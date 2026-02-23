USDA issues recall for Trader Joe’s chicken fried rice after risk of glass contamination reported

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More than 3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice were requested to be recalled from various Trader Joe’s locations due to glass contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), four people reported finding glass in their food. The fried rice food product carried by Trader Joe’s is produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America.

“Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., a Portland, Ore. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,370,530 pounds of frozen not ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically glass,” the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late last week.

The two contaminated products were the 1.53 kg. cardboard packages containing six bags of frozen “Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-style Fried Rice” with expiration dates between Sept. 26 and Nov. 12, and 20-oz.plastic bag packages containing frozen “Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs” with expiration dates between Sept. 8 and Nov. 17.

“The Trader Joe’s item was shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide,” the USDA stated. “The Ajinomoto item was exported only to Canada.”

The USDA is asking people who have this product not to eat it, but instead throw it away and report it.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this recall.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group