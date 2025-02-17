USCG Cutter returns after assisting in law enforcement patrols in California

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — On Feb. 14, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) returned to Port Angeles after completing 65 days patrolling the Southern California coast.

During their time, crews patrolled over 5,500 miles of coastal California supporting USCG District 11 with border security operations.

The Cutter Active participated in countering transnational crime organizations and “alien interdiction operations.”

MSRT-West servicemembers conduct joint training with USCGC Active Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team – West servicemembers conduct joint training with U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crews operating in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. The Active retuned to its Port Angeles, Washington, homeport after conducting a 65-day law enforcement patrol spanning more than 5,500 nautical miles off the coast of California. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Kludt/U.S. Coast Guard)

The Alien Migrant Interdiction policy is designed to stop illegal immigrants before they reach land in the United States.

According to the USCG, Active’s crew prevented three boats carrying a total of 46 illegal aliens and assisted in the apprehension of 40 others. The Active also assisted in four search-and-rescue operations.

USCGC Active crewmembers conduct a towing and astern refueling exercise U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers conduct a towing and astern refueling exercise with U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne (WPC-1131), a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Los Angeles-Long Beach, California, while the cutters patrol the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. Active’s crew returned to their Port Angeles, Washington, homeport after patrolling over 5,500 miles off the coast of California in support of the Coast Guard District 11’s Operation Baja Tempestad which uses an interagency approach to conduct detection, monitoring, interdiction, and apprehension operations to counter Transnational Criminal Organization activity in the Coastal California Region, and the United States Pacific maritime southern border including alien interdiction operations. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Kludt/U.S. Coast Guard)

Several training events were also held with other units as part of their responsibility for protecting U.S. maritime borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Active is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter and calls Port Angeles home.

