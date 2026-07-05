U.S. Men’s National Team head coach throws first pitch at Mariners Friday night

Mariners

Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, threw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game on Friday, just days before the U.S. team makes its Seattle return for another World Cup game.

Before the Mariners game against the Blue Jays, Pochettino threw the first pitch at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners’ weekend kicked off a massive sports and holiday weekend for Seattle-- Mariners playing, Fourth of July, and Team USA returns to Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) for their match against Belgium.

This is the second USA match hosted in Seattle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The entire U.S. Men’s Team was introduced before the Mariners game started.

“Christian Pulisic and goalkeeper Matt Freese got hearty cheers, but the loudest by far was for the Seattle Sounders’ Christian Roldan, who took the field wielding the Mariners’ home run trident,” MLB.com wrote.

Afterward, the Mariners stepped onto the field with many waving American flags, and took a group photo with the USMNT.

Mariners

Pochettino took the mic for a very quick word:

“[Seattle] is a great city, it’s a soccer city. Thank you so much.”

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