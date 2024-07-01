U.S. Marshals recover 200 critically missing children in national sweep

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday that 200 critically missing children were found during the six-week operation Operation We Will Find You 2.

From May 20 to June 24, the operation targeted areas with large volumes of missing children, including endangered runaways and those abducted by noncustodial people.

The operation involved federal, state, and local agencies and led to the rescue of 123 children from dangerous situations and the location of 77 missing children in safe environments.

The youngest child recovered was five months old.

The operation covered various states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, and Oregon, focusing on children at high risk of trafficking, exploitation, and abuse.

