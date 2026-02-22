U.S. Coast Guard suspends its search for missing kayaker near Hood Canal

ASTORIA, Ore. — U.S. Coast Guard says they are suspending the search for a man who went missing while kayaking in the Hood Canal near Hazel Point.

The 21-year-old kayaker went missing on Friday.

He was kayaking with a friend when their kayak capsized around 10:00 p.m.

The friend says that they were lost sight of him as he was swimming to shore where he called 911.

The Coast Guard said crews conducted 12 searches in total and were unable to locate the missing kayaker.

They worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire and rescue crews to search 43 square miles in the canal.

All active search and rescues are suspended until more information comes in.

