US 2 at Stevens Pass reopens, WSDOT warns of ice still on roadway

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says U.S. Highway 2 at Stevens Pass is back open.

Crews warn of ice still on the roadway and say chains are still required for all vehicles except those with All Wheel Drive, WSDOT posted on X.

Earlier on Friday, WSDOT says US 2 was closed due to severe weather and illegally parked cars on the highway, blocking slow plows from clearing the road.

The closure extended between milepost 55, nine miles west of the Stevens Pass Summit, and milepost 85 at Coles Corner, 14 miles west of Leavenworth.

Attention, US 2 Stevens Pass has reopened as of 10 a.m. Saturday March 14. There's compact ice on the road, so chains are required on all vehicles except AWD. Please stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/INB55cQz0u — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 14, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group