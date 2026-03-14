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US 2 at Stevens Pass reopens, WSDOT warns of ice still on roadway

By KIRO 7 News Staff
US 2 closed at Stevens Pass, illegally parked cars blocking plows Photo courtesy WSDOT (Photo courtesy WSDOT)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says U.S. Highway 2 at Stevens Pass is back open.

Crews warn of ice still on the roadway and say chains are still required for all vehicles except those with All Wheel Drive, WSDOT posted on X.

Earlier on Friday, WSDOT says US 2 was closed due to severe weather and illegally parked cars on the highway, blocking slow plows from clearing the road.

The closure extended between milepost 55, nine miles west of the Stevens Pass Summit, and milepost 85 at Coles Corner, 14 miles west of Leavenworth.

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