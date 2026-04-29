Researchers point out ‘alarmingly high’ number of gray whale strandings in WA

An “alarmingly high” number of gray whale strandings in Washington state has continued throughout April, according to the Cacadia Research Collective.

As of April 28, a total of 16 dead gray whales have been stranded along the state’s coast this year.

13 whales were recorded as stranded in April alone.

Researchers say that the common finding among examined whales is malnutrition.

At the beginning of April, KIRO 7 spoke to experts who monitor the population after three whales were found dead off the coast within a week.

Stephanie Raymond, the program director of the Orca Network, told KIRO 7 at the time that the gray whale population is believed to be struggling with finding food.

“What we think is happening is that as the water in the Arctic gets warmer, this is really impacting their food supply,” Raymond said. “So they’re having a harder and harder time finding food.”

A month later, the Cascadia Research Collective echoed this statement, adding, “In addition to poor body condition, at least four of the whales have also had internal trauma consistent with vessel collision, and one had evidence of a recent entanglement, although the gear was no longer on the animal.”

The Cascadia Research Collective has added a working list of gray whale strandings to their website, which will be updated as details become available.

“As we are still early in the stranding season, we anticipate there will be more,” they added.

Report any marine mammal strandings to the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network Hotline at 1-866-767-6114.

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