U.S. 2 fully reopened east of Stevens Pass after emergency repairs

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation says that repairs to U.S. Highway 2 near Stevens Pass have been completed after a portion of the road was damaged back in December.

Despite the reopening, U.S. 2 Tumwater Canyon remains closed from Coles Corner to Leavenworth, covering mileposts 85 to 99.

Drivers are asked to check conditions before traveling and remain prepared for mountain pass conditions.

Chumstick Highway has been designated as the detour route for the closure on U.S. 2 Tumwater Canyon.

This county road has lower speed limits and bridge restrictions, which may cause longer travel times.

Repairs on Chumstick Highway are scheduled for next week, which may further affect travel in the area.

Motorists are urged to be patient with fellow drivers and road crews during this time.

©2026 Cox Media Group