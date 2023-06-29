Urgent expansion joint work to close 2 lanes of I-5 near West Seattle Bridge Thursday

SEATTLE — Drivers heading south on Interstate 5 in Seattle may have a rough commute Thursday morning.

At 8 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the two left lanes of southbound I-5 to remove fatigued expansion joint steel just south of the West Seattle Bridge and Columbian Way.

Crews are concerned the steel could come loose and cause road hazards, such as damaging cars’ tires. Thursday’s work will remove the final sections of steel.

Essentially, expansion joints hold concrete slabs together, allowing them to expand and contract according to the weather and weight of vehicles.

On Tuesday, WSDOT did emergency work for the same thing in the two right lanes that caused traffic to back up for miles.

The work dragged on for four hours, causing backups all the way to the Ship Canal Bridge.

To avoid that on Thursday, you should try to take an alternate route or expect delays. The work is expected to wrap up in the afternoon.

Last year, ten cars hit an expansion joint that popped up in the southbound lanes of I-5 at the Spokane Street Bridge in South Seattle.

