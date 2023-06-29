Local

All lanes of northbound I-5 through Marysville blocked for collision

By KIRO 7 News Staff
MARYSVILLE — All lanes of northbound I-5 at milepost 199 through Marysville are blocked after a two-car collision.

The collision happened around 7:20 a.m. State patrol, fire, and medical aid are all at the scene.

Traffic is moving through on the shoulder and is being diverted to 4th Street.

There is no estimated time to open the road. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes while the collision is investigated.

