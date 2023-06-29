Semi overturns on I-5 on-ramp near JBLM, killing driver

Near LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi-truck that overturned on a southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp near Joint Base Lewis-McChord Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on the on-ramp from Berkeley Street Southwest. The driver of the semi was killed, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked until about 7:15 a.m. All lanes are back open, but the off-ramps to Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street are closed.

There is no access to the Madigan or Logistics gates at JBLM.

Debris from the crash is on the road, and in addition to the crash investigation, firefighters are working to contain a fuel spill.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the cleanup and investigation is expected to take hours.

“After the police investigation, we’ll have the complicated task of removing the semi-truck,” WSDOT tweeted at 6:39 a.m.

Crews will also have to clean up the semi’s spilled load. WSDOT will begin the cleanup process once the police investigation is finished.

The earlier lane closures on I-5 caused traffic to back up for six miles.

Fatal semi crash near JBLM (WSDOT Tacoma)

