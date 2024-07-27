Former Seattle mayor Charles Royer dies at 84

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Mayor Charles Royer passed away Friday at his home in Gearhart, OR. Royer served three terms as mayor from 1978-1990.

Royer was Seattle’s 48th and longest serving mayor.

He was ahead of his time in many areas including deciding that the city would recognize domestic partnerships and provide city benefits to those families.

Royer also rejected a proposed garbage incinerator and implemented a recycling and solid waste reduction plan that became a national model.

In addition, he established a city commitment to low-income housing and opened up 20 health clinics.

Royer also worked to move the Seattle Art Museum to downtown and develop the Washington State Convention Center over I-5.

Charles Royer was born in Medford, OR in 1939. He joined the Army in 1961 and after leaving the Army studied Journalism at the University of Oregon.

Before becoming mayor, Royer worked as a reporter and news analyst in Portland and Seattle and received several honors for his work in journalism.

Royer is survived by his wife Lynn Claudon, two children; Suzanne Royer McCone and Jordan Royer, and 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Memorial services have yet to be announced.

