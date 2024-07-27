New camping limits set by Washington State Parks Commission

On Thursday, the Washington State Parks Commission approved a new limit to the amount of days visitors can camp at state parks.

The proposed changes made in an April meeting received feedback and approval from the public on July 18.

The new rules set a 10-day limit at a single park within 30 days and no more than 90 nights per calendar year in all state parks.

The goal of the changes is to improve stewardship of camping resources and improve access to camping for all.

New limits will go into effect on August 19.

Details of the new changes and existing camping codes can be found here.

Additional information can be found on the Washington State Parks website.





