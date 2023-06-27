Emergency expansion joint repairs close I-5 lanes in South Seattle

It’s happened before and it probably won’t be the last time.

Lanes of Interstate 5 were closed for nearly four hours while crews made emergency repairs to expansion joints.

The closure started at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In the southbound direction, two right lanes were closed south of South Spokane Street. That’s north of Boeing Field.

Traffic was backed up for miles. The repairs wrapped up and the lanes reopened at around 11:19 a.m.

Aging expansion joints continue to be a problem on the interstate.

“There has been segments of work done on this expansion joint in the past and now we are working on completely replacing it,” the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a tweet during the lane closures.

Last year, crews replaced dozens of expansion joints on southbound I-5 between Interstate 90 and Spokane Street as part of the Revive I-5 project to rehabilitate the freeway through downtown Seattle.

