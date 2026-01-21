Unsung work behind the scenes: Seahawks grounds crew prepares Lumen Field for NFC Championship game

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Long before the Seahawks take the field at Lumen Field, a different kind of game plan is already in motion beneath their feet.

For the grounds crew responsible for preparing the Seahawks’ home field, success is measured not in touchdowns or turnovers, but in inches, consistency, and safety. A single mismeasurement, something most fans would never notice, could mean the difference between a made or missed field goal and potentially a win or a loss.

“I made a decision about 30 years ago that this was the profession I was going into,” said the Seahawks’ longtime field manager, John Wright, who broke into the business even before the stadium was built. “Our priority system has always been the same: safety first, playability second, and aesthetics third.”

That philosophy guides everything the crew does. The field must protect players, perform consistently under the speed and force of NFL action, and look pristine for fans in the stands and watching on television.

The work is constant and exacting. It requires years of education, decades of experience, and a commitment to staying current in an evolving industry. Wright and his staff meet regularly with team operations, equipment managers, and practice facility officials to ensure field conditions are consistent across locations and that they address player feedback, whether it comes from a starting quarterback or a practice-squad special team player.

“If a player notices something and talks about it, I want to hear it,” Wright said. “It doesn’t matter who they are. Every player is important.”

Lumen Field’s turf earns ‘gold standard’ reputation

That attention to detail is one reason Lumen Field’s synthetic surface is widely regarded as among the best in the NFL. The crew has earned that reputation through league committees and years of collaboration, though they insist the goal is never to settle.

“We’re always chasing edges,” Wright said, borrowing a phrase often used inside the organization. “And to me, that translates as we can always do better… I’d comfortably say, as far as synthetic fields go, we’re the gold standard of the NFL. I can say that from a lot of different committees and meetings that I’ve been on. We’re the gold standard because we work for such a quality organization that understands how important our role is. However, we always have to be chasing edges, right? … We can always do it better.”

On game days, the work doesn’t stop at kickoff. While fans focus on the action, Wright’s protegee, Sam Town, watches everything else — the sidelines, the paint, the patterns in the turf, even the way equipment is positioned. From field level and from the wide camera shots seen on television, they evaluate how their work appears to players, officials, and fans alike.

“There are a million little things that nobody would ever notice unless they’re a groundskeeper,” Town said. “But I take pride in those things.”

The job demands long hours and personal sacrifice. During the season, early mornings and late nights are common, while days away from home are part of the routine. Family members understand the commitment, he said, viewing the work the same way they view the players’ profession.

“We’re professionals, just like the players are,” Town said. “We just do something a little different.”

For many on the crew, the job has become more than a career. It’s a family. Staff members who were hired in their early 20s are now veterans with families of their own, a source of pride for the man who helped build the team from the ground up.

“That’s really why I love this job,” Wright said. “I mean, we’re family in the most literal sense, we spend probably more time with each other than our family. So that’s what’s kept me here … Seeing people grow.”

Seattle groundskeepers have front-row seat to history

Members of the crew also share memories of some of the great games in Seahawks’ history. Town remembers standing near the end zone during the “Beast Quake” playoff run, when a team that barely made the postseason stunned a defending champion. He remembers being nearby when Lumen Field set the Guinness World Record for crowd noise — learning about it in real time before nearly anyone else.

“The guy that was actually doing the measurement, the Guinness World Records guy, leans over to me, and he’s like, you just broke the record,” Town shared. “And I was like, holy crap. I’m the first person to know about this. Like, this is insane … these are moments nobody else is going to experience … That’s pretty special.”

Those moments will add another chapter this weekend, when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game. Seattle advanced with a dominant 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers, while the Rams earned their spot with an overtime victory in Chicago.

The matchup is the latest example of the NFC West’s dominance, with two of the league’s final four teams coming from the same division. It will also be the fourth time the Seahawks have hosted a conference title game, with each previous occasion ending with a trip to the Super Bowl.

As fans pack Lumen Field and millions more watch on television, few will think about the field itself. That’s exactly how the grounds crew wants it.

If the players are safe, the game flows smoothly, and the field looks flawless, the mission has been accomplished. Even if most people never notice the work that made it possible.

“The purpose is to get to a Super Bowl. And to win a Super Bowl,” Wright said. “We play a part in that, and we play an important part in that.”

Follow Luke Duecy on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

