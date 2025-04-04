Unofficial stop signs removed in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) took out two ‘unautorized’ stop signs in Capitol Hill on Thursday.

They were installed at 14th Avenue East and East John Street, one on the east side and the other on the west side of the intersection, SDOT told KIRO 7 News.

A Reddit user posted about the stop signs on March 23, noticing that they seemed out of place.

SDOT said that they collect data before a stop sign is installed to determine if it would be a good option in a specific location.

"Unauthorized signs can create risks due to incorrect placement or lack of advance notice," SDOT Deputy Press Secretary Mariam Ali said.

"Placing signs without proper approval is illegal and can increase safety risks," she continued.

To submit a request to install a sign, SDOT asks to contact their official channel at 684-ROAD@seattle.gov.

