University of Washington student to sail aboard E/V Nautilus for 2024 ocean expedition

Heather Maran, a student at the University of Washington, has been selected as a 2024 Seafloor Mapping and Hydrography Intern for the Ocean Exploration Trust’s Science & Engineering Internship Program.

Maran will join the crew aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus during its 2024 expedition season, mapping uncharted areas of the seafloor near Howland and Baker Islands.

Maran, originally from Stuart, Florida, is one of 16 interns selected from hundreds of applicants.

The expedition will take her to the U.S. exclusive economic zone around Howland and Baker, a largely unexplored region about 1,800 miles southwest of Hawaiʻi.

The E/V Nautilus will map the area using advanced seafloor mapping technology, collecting high-resolution bathymetric data in regions with little to no previous data.

“I am most looking forward to connecting with and learning from an amazing group of scientists on board the E/V Nautilus and becoming immersed in mapping regions of the ocean that have rarely been mapped before,” Maran said.

The Ocean Exploration Trust, a nonprofit founded by Dr. Robert Ballard, is dedicated to exploring the ocean and pushing the boundaries of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education.

The organization allows the public to engage with its expeditions in real-time through live broadcasts on NautilusLive.org.

Schools, community groups, and summer programs can even schedule live Q&A sessions with the explorers on board.

