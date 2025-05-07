‘Bigoted and toxic:’ Deputy settles with state academy, Federal Way PD over sex assault claims

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy settled for $500,000 over sexual assault and harassment claims with Washington’s law enforcement training academy, the Federal Way Police Department, and training officer Richard Klein.

The lawsuit, according to a news release by Seattle-based Stritmatter Firm Tuesday, claimed the state-mandated law enforcement academy “maintained and perpetuated a workplace culture deeply ingrained with sexism and sexual harassment, where misconduct was widespread and systematically tolerated.”

According to the firm, Deputy Ricksecker alleged she endured repeated offensive harassment and assault at the hands of Klein, including renaming her “Ricksucker.”

The news release stated the deputy was also instructed to be the example for the class on how to search “hoes and hookers,” where Klein allegedly used a baton to roam over and “jiggle” her breasts and buttocks.

Deputy says trainees ‘deserve much better’ from state academy

“The culture in the Academy was bigoted and toxic,” Ricksecker said via the release. “The trainees were expected to shut our mouths and move through it. We all deserve much better from the institution that is responsible for setting professional standards in the training of new recruits.”

In addition to a civil lawsuit, the firm noted Washington filed decertification proceedings against Klein. The Stritmatter Firm also noted Ricksecker is the third woman officer represented by them against the academy.

A city of Federal Way spokesperson told The Everett Herald the city stands with and supports Klein, according to the news release. MyNorthwest has reached out to the city of Federal Way for comment.

