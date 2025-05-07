Vancouver man killed after car prowlers use garage opener to break in

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Car prowlers discovered a garage opener and used it to break into a home, shooting and killing a man in the process, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) confirmed.

VPD officers were called to the 10400 block of S.E. French Road, discovering a man with significant injuries once they entered the home.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died,” VPD stated in a statement on social media. “This incident is being investigated as a homicide.”

Residents previously witnessed people looking into vehicles in the area, including the victim’s driveway where he had a rental car parked. VPD determined the prowlers found his garage opener and used the key to get into the garage. The victim found the suspects and confronted them, but was shot and killed shortly after the confrontation.

Suspects remain on the loose

The suspects fled the scene. VPD is actively working to identify and locate them.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

©2025 Cox Media Group