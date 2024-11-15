University of Washington president’s car, home vandalized with ‘vile graffiti’ amid Israel-Hamas war

SEATTLE — Someone vandalized the home and car of University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce Wednesday night.

According to a post on X around 12:47 p.m. Thursday from the UW Jewish Alumni, someone vandalized Cauce’s home and car Wednesday night. The vandal damaged her car with vile graffiti that read, “ANA MARI-BLOOD ON YOUR HAND.”

The alumni group condemned the act and looked to the Seattle Police Department and incoming Attorney General Nick Brown to find and prosecute the vandals.

KIRO 7 contacted a university spokesperson, UW campus police and Seattle PD to comment on the incident.

This story will be updated shortly.

BREAKING: Pres Cauce's home was vandalized last night with vile graffiti and posted on Insta with threatening language: "You will not know peace until you meet the demands of our movement"



We unequivocally condemn this despicable behavior, and look to @SeattlePD and incoming AG… pic.twitter.com/vewG2mOIW7 — UW_JewishAlumni (@UW_JewishAlumni) November 14, 2024

