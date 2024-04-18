Public restrooms planned near light rail station in Seattle’s U-District

SEATTLE — Seattle’s University District plans to give commuters more bathroom options.

Public restrooms are now in the works near the light rail station.

According to The Seattle Times, the Low Income Housing Institute plans to build street-facing public restrooms in a new apartment complex.

It’s located on Northeast 45th Street and Roosevelt Way Northeast.

The project also includes an urban rest-stop hygiene center.

The Times reports that details still need to be figured out, including how the stalls will be staffed and funded, meaning the restrooms could take years to complete.