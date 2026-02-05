The ultimate Seattle-area food guide as the Seahawks chase Super Bowl revenge

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

It’s been a period of ecstasy and excitement for all of us in Seattle and western Washington as the Seahawks return to the Super Bowl. From not having won a playoff game in six years to beating our division archrivals to reach the biggest game. The last stop? Avenging the heartbreaking loss the New England Patriots handed us 11 years ago.

To help with the nerves, I compiled some of the best spots for delicious food and drinks to enjoy on gameday.

Jack’s BBQ (Locations in SODO, SLU, Redmond, and Lakewood)

Whenever I think of gameday foods, BBQ (specifically ribs) is one of the first things that always comes to mind. Is there anything better to munch on while watching all those product ads on some monster TV than some pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with their own custom spice blend?

Better yet, you can enjoy a whole picnic and get some Austin-style brisket, pulled pork, a half chicken, and four sides for your Super Bowl-watching party. The owner, Jack, grew up in Texas, and aimed to bring the most authentic BBQ to Seattle as best as he could. A lot of people certainly agree. Jack’s has been featured on Eater Seattle, Forbes, and even CNN. Jack’s BBQ has locations throughout the Seattle area, so make sure to check it out if you need a gameday spot or food.

Moss Bay Hall (111 Central Way, Kirkland)

I remember when you had to drive as much as three hours to Leavenworth just to visit a food hall. It was also a toss-up if they even had some widescreen TVs to catch a game. Thankfully, there is Moss Bay Hall in Kirkland for all of you on the east side.

This sophisticated yet cozy spot is spacious and sits right on Lake Washington, offering waterfront views. There are plenty of shareable appetizers, such as a charcuterie pretzel, Mexican street corn, and cheese curds. You can top it off with entrees such as smash burgers, steak frites, or bratwurst. Plenty of drinks available for under $10, too! Moss Bay Hall is also kid-friendly, with widescreen TVs and projectors throughout.

Crawfish Island (31871 Gateway Center Boulevard S., Federal Way)

Seafood boils are the hot new trend in the Seattle area (I guess “Forrest Gump” has been streamed a lot lately), but it can be hard to choose from all the new options popping up. So far, my favorite is Crawfish Island in Federal Way.

The three things I always look for at a seafood boil spot are price, variety of seafood, and the quality of sauce. Crawfish Island blew it out of the water with all three. Two friends and I had split their Combo D, which was a steal at $98. It had Dungeness crab, one pound of shrimp, one pound of green mussels, three pieces of corn, and three pieces of potatoes.

We also topped it off with some delicious garlic butter sauce and Cajun seasoning. It’s not just the seafood boil you must try here, as they also have entrees like fried rice, seafood noodles, grilled lobster tails, and po’ boy sandwiches. You can even get Shirley Temples and Thai Iced Teas for under $6. This is all quite a steal in an increasingly gentrifying Seattle. They even have widescreen TVs throughout the restaurant, so you will never miss a single moment.

Five Iron Golf (Locations in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood; Kirkland)

For the busy, hardworking people of the Puget Sound area, multitasking is a dream. At Five Iron Golf, you can practice your golf swing and take lessons, bowl at their duckpin alley, watch the game on a myriad of screens, and indulge in some delicious food and drinks all at once. Five Iron Golf is an experience you must try at least once.

You walk in, get your own set of clubs, get set up with your own simulator, and can practice your golf swing for as many hours as you reserve. It is immersive as it walks you through your mechanics, how well you would do in real life, and even lets you choose from different famous golf courses in the world. Once you are done, you must watch the game and dig into some delicious food.

They have all the classics: wings, tacos, burgers, and pizzas. They even have oysters available during happy hour. Five Iron was named one of the top 100 golf businesses in the country by the National Golf Foundation. You must come see why.

Tipsy Cow Burger (Locations in Redmond, Issaquah, and Woodinville)

A question I get asked a lot is which burger spot in Seattle is my favorite. An old favorite of mine is Tipsy Cow. You cannot go wrong with any burger, as all their cows are pasture-raised and grass-fed. It tastes much fresher than many other burger places in the area.

Additionally, all their buns are sourced from a Seattle icon, Grand Central Bakery. The texture and taste stand out. Each burger can last you two meals on its own, a steal in the ever-pricey region. I highly recommend the Rockstar and Brewmaster, a seven-ounce custom wagyu beef patty with plentiful toppings and sauce, as it’s hard to turn down. Make sure to save room for the fries, salads, and shakes on the side, too. You can even buy yourself some cow-themed apparel and stuffies on the way out after you are done watching the game.

Whatever you decide to dine on come game time, one thing stands — Go Hawks!

©2026 Cox Media Group