Two wildfires torch Mason County, evacuations underway for one

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Two wildfires are burning in Mason County, and one is forcing people from their homes.

Toonerville Fire

The fire is burning north of Belfair along Northeast Toonerville Road. It’s about 100 acres and uncontained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Level 3 evacuations are in effect for Toonerville Road Communities. This means get out now. A shelter has been opened at the Belfair Community Church at 23300 State Route 3.

Level 2 evacuations are in effect for Northeast Blacksmith Drive, Northeast Smith Forge Lane, Northeast Pond Court, Northeast Forge Court, Northeast Lakeway Drive, and Northeast Lakeway Drive South. This means be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. on July 8. The cause is under investigation.

No buildings have burned, but Norma Brock of Central Mason County Fire and EMS told MyNorthwest that the fire is threatening about 50 homes.

Bear Gulch Fire

The fire is burning on the north side of Lake Cushman near Mount Rose in the Olympic National Forest.

According to a news release from the incident commander, its just shy of 330 acres in size and is uncontained.

The fire started on July 8 around 8 p.m.

The incident commander says it was human-caused, but they still aren’t sure exactly how.

No homes are threatened at this time and no evacuations are currently in place.

The following recreation sites are inaccessible:

Staircase Area and Campground

Bear Gulch Day Use Area

Mt. Rose Trailhead

Dry Creek Trailhead

Copper Creek Trailhead

