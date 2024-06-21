Two theft suspects on the run on Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Officers with the Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) have reached out for the public’s help in finding two men suspected of burglary.

According to police, they have been seen driving a dark green Honda Accord wagon, typically without license plates attached. The driver is a shorter white man with long, sandy blonde hair, accompanied by another white man as the passenger.

The two men are suspected of several recent thefts on the island and of fleeing from officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call MIPD’s non-emergency dispatch number at 425-577-5656.

