Two teens arrested following armed carjacking near Magnusen Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says two teens, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on Saturday night after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint in North Seattle.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded near the southern end of Magnuson Park on Northeast Radford Drive after one suspect allegedly initiated the carjacking by pointing a gun at the victim, demanding his keys and phone, SPD said.

Four suspects then got in the BMW and drove away, but officers were able to contact the manufacturer and track the car’s location.

30 minutes later, officers tracked the car to a grocery store in Northgate.

SPD says they arrested a 15-year-old girl inside the car while the 17-year-old got out on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Two other suspects escaped from officers.

The two teens were booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, SPD said.

