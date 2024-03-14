Two suspects charged in 2023 West Seattle fatal shooting

SEATTLE — Two suspects have been charged in the July 23, 2023, fatal shooting of 27-year-old Rayshawn Parker in West Seattle.

Parker was shot at a gas station in the 5400 block of Delridge Way Southwest. Parker fled the scene before crashing his vehicle on the West Seattle Bridge. Parker later died at the hospital.

22-year-old Derrion Lewis and 17-year-old Lederian Thomas were charged Tuesday with Murder in the Second Degree.

Police believe the victim was a gang member and the suspects are members of a rival gang.

Thomas was just arrested this week. Lewis has been in jail since August and has been connected to two other murders.

The other two murders Lewis has been connected to were in Des Moines and Tukwila. All three took place in the same week and are all believed to be gang related. Charges on the other two murders are pending.

