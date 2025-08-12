Two ‘significant’ members of ‘violent’ WA drug trafficking organization sentenced

SEATTLE — Two Seattle-area men who were “significant” members of a “violent” drug trafficking organization were each sentenced to six years in prison Monday, according to acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller.

27-year-old Khaliil Ahmed, aka “Bossup,” from Kent, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for two counts of illegally possessing firearms.

Yohannes Wondimagegnehu, aka “Jon,” 36, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

To each defendant, U.S. District Judge John H. Chun noted, “These are serious offenses.” Judge Chun ordered that each man serve three years of supervised release following prison.

“Over the course of the year-long investigation law enforcement seized more than 19 kg of fentanyl, 12 firearms, and more than $130,000 in cash. In the arrest operation targeting the group in October 2024, law enforcement seized over 50 firearms to include fully automatic weapons and handguns with Glock switches; thousands of rounds of ammunition, including high-capacity drum magazines, and armor-piercing rounds; several hundred thousand dollars of bulk cash and jewelry; 1 kilogram of fentanyl and 4 kilograms of cocaine,” read the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Both defendants sentenced on Monday were involved in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

One of the charges relates to guns that Khaliil Ahmed had on August 20, 2023, at the time of a fatal shooting at a hookah bar in South Seattle. Ahmed was injured in the shooting, and three others were killed.

Ahmed was also involved in a shooting on May 4, 2024, at a First Hill neighborhood apartment. According to law enforcement, surveillance video captured Ahmed pointing a gun at the victim.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Ahmed is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2022 conviction for illegally possessing and publicly discharging a gun in a drive-by shooting. When law enforcement served search warrants in this case, they seized two additional Glock firearms from Ahmed’s home.

Yohannes Wondimagegnehu allegedly helped staff an apartment on the edge of Seattle’s University District that was a known drug distribution location. One of the leaders of the conspiracy was gunned down at that location in June 2024, though Wondimagegnehu continued to distribute drugs from the apartment after the shooting. The murder is still under investigation.

“When law enforcement searched Wondimagegnehu’s residence on October 30, 2024, they found eight firearms, various narcotics, and drug proceeds. Wondimagegnehu also had a money counting machine for handling his drug proceeds,” shared acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller.

In all, 14 defendants were arrested in connection with this drug trafficking organization. These are the first two to be sentenced.

