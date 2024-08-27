Two shot, one fatally at Seattle’s Jose Rizal Park

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead at Dr. Jose Rizal Park in the north Beacon Hill neighborhood.

At 11:51 p.m. on Monday, emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she was shot inside a car at the park.

Police arrived to find a young woman inside a white Mercedes who had multiple gunshot wounds. She was treated at the scene before being taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

They also found a man who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second woman who was a passenger in the Mercedes was unhurt.

KIRO 7 News video from the scene showed the Mercedes had shot-out windows.

Police secured the area with crime scene tape. Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives arrived and collected evidence.

The body was taken away by the King County Medical Examiner.

The shooter or shooters fled the area and have not been found, and the circumstances leading up the shooting are not yet known.

If you have information about the shootings you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

©2024 Cox Media Group