Local

Two right lanes blocked on SB I-5 near Fife after rollover crash

By Clarissa Cowley, KIRO 7 News
By Clarissa Cowley, KIRO 7 News

TACOMA, Wash. — Two right lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Fife are blocked Tuesday morning due to a rollover crash, according to a post on X from the Washington State Department of Transportation Tacoma.

According to WSDOT, a crash on southbound I-5 near Fife’s north city limits happened at 8:29 a.m. The right lane is blocked until further notice. The two right lanes are blocked just after the curve.

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash that is currently in the shoulder.

There were no reported injuries, and it is not known how many cars were involved.

Expect slowdowns on SB I-5 approaching Fife until the incident is cleared, WSDOT said.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read