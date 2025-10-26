Two rescued from overturned car after power pole crash in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County Fire says it responded to a rollover motor crash where a car struck a power pole and flipped upside down.

The driver and passenger were trapped inside.

The accident happened on Old Snohomish-Monroe Road.

Fire crews closed the road and helped both people get out of the car.

They were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Snohomish County Fire says that the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group