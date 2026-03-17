Two rescued after sailboat capsizes near Kingston

KINGSTON, Wash. — North Kitsap Fire and Rescue (NKFR) says two people are in good condition after their sailboat became disabled near Kingston on Monday afternoon.

A rescue boat with Washington State Ferries responded, pulled the pair from the water, and towed their sailboat back to the Kingston dock, NKFR posted.

Crews say both appeared to be alert when they got back to shore.

Officials warn that the Puget Sound’s cold water can impair a swimmer’s ability to stay afloat and to always wear a life jacket.

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