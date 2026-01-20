Two Portland police officers shot, suspect on the loose

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland police officers were shot Monday night, and the person responsible is on the loose.

At last check, the officers are stable.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the Sullivan’s Gulch neighborhood.

Neighborhood map (Portland Police)

The officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun making threats in a neighborhood.

The department says the man shot at two of their officers, hitting them.

The suspect ran off, and numerous officers set up a perimeter around the area in an effort to catch him, but he managed to get away.

They released these photos of the suspect:

Portland shooting suspect (Portland Police)

Portland shooting suspect (Portland Police)

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau said it had concluded its initial search for the man.

Anyone with information that could help track the man down should contact detectives at homicidetips@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0479 and reference case number 26-18537.

©2026 Cox Media Group