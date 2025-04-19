Two people injured in hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in South Seattle

Two people were injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a red motorcycle in South Seattle Friday evening.

At about 8:20 p.m., a motorcycle rider sped through a light and hit two people in a crosswalk, knocking both to the ground, according to Seattle Department of Transportation cameras.

The couple were crossing Martin Luther King Way Jr Way South from Alaska Street West when they were hit in the crosswalk.

A 57-year-old man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A 60-year-old woman suffered significant head trauma and was in critical condition when she was transported to a hospital as well.

If you have information regarding the identity of the motorcyclist or the location of the motorcycle, call 911.

