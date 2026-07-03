Two people dead in Roy motor home fire

According to Fire District Chief Matthew Black in a conversation with KIRO, two people and two dogs are dead following a fire in a motor home in Roy that spread to a nearby shed.

South Pierce County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of the incident and was assisted by the Central Pierce County Fire Department shortly after 2 pm Friday.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Black told KIRO that fire marshals were on their way to the scene around 3:30 pm Friday to investigate the cause.

Black said officials have not been able to determine the age or gender of the people who died.

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