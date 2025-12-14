Two men rescued after driving past road closed sign in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County Fire says two men became stranded in flood water on Saturday night after driving past a road closed sign in Snohomish.

At around 9:40 p.m., crews were called out to reports of two men stuck on the roof of their car flashing a light on Lowell Snohomish River Road.

Rescuers launched a boat to rescue the men as their car was stranded in three feet of water, Snohomish Fire said in a release.

The men were brought to dry land and treated for cold exposure but were not reported injured.

Officials strongly advise against driving past road closed signs and attempting to go through flood waters.

