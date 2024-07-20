Two injured in Capitol Hill drive-by shooting

SEATTLE — One man was injured, and a woman was hospitalized, after being hit in a drive-by shooting in Capitol Hill early Saturday morning.

Patrol officers responded to reports that two people had been shot, one in the hand and the other in the leg, in the 900 block of 10th Avenue East at 3:09 a.m.

According to the Seattle Police Department, police found two victims in that area. A 22-year-old man who had been grazed by a bullet in his leg, and a 33-year-old woman who had been shot in both of her hands.

Both victims were treated by the Seattle Fire Department, and the woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

SPD reports that the suspect(s) fled the scene in a car and were not found, but that multiple shell casings were recovered, with the victim’s car damaged by multiple points of gunfire.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit processed the crime scene, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Officers sharing this preliminary information added that it could be subject to change as detectives complete their investigation.

If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.









