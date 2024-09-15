Two injured, 11 displaced after fire breaks out in apartment building in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — More than 60 firefighters fought an apartment fire that sent two to the hospital and displaced 11 others in Edmonds.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, South County Fire answered a call about a fire on the 8800 block of 236th Street Southwest in Edmonds.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming up from the one-story apartment building as fire spread through the attic.

More than 60 firefighters from South County Fire and Shoreline Fire arrived to tackle the 2-alarm blaze that was quickly spreading between units.

Crews fought to contain the flames from inside the building and from the roof but it took nearly 40 minutes for crews to get a handle on it.

Once the fire was extinguished, a total of eight units were affected by either smoke damage or fire, leaving 11 residents without a place to stay.

Two residents were taken to the Swedish Edmonds Campus with minor injuries.

The American Red Cross and the Support 7 organization were available to help those residents who were displaced, with temporary housing.

South County Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

