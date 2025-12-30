Two found dead in Mercer Island house; police investigate murder-suicide

According to Mercer Island Police, officers responded to a welfare check at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 8400 block of South 46th Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a body through a window and entered the residence.

Inside, they found two people dead.

Police identified the victims as a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s.

Both died from gunshot wounds, investigators said.

The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

No additional details were released as the investigation continues.

