Two cats killed in Edmonds house fire. Here’s what saved their owner.

EDMONDS, Wash. — South County Fire is working to learn what started a house fire that killed two cats.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday near Swedish Edmonds.

A man was home at the time – but the department says he made it out safely and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters quickly got the flames under control but say it was a challenge to extinguish because it spread to the attic.

About 30 firefighters responded to the home.

“This home had working smoke alarms. Check yours tonight,” the department says. “They could save your family’s life.”

